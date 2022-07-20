CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County first responders are set to conduct training exercises Friday at Centennial High School, including for active-shooter scenarios.
According to a release from Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson, the joint training exercise will run from 8 a.m. to about 2 p.m. at the high school, 913 Crescent Drive, and will involve multiple vehicles, including police, fire trucks and ambulances, and the use of training weapons firing "blank" rounds.
The release said the exercise is the first in a series planned for the coming months to "ensure that area first responders are well trained and fully prepared to work cooperatively in addressing major incidents in real time." It is designed to coordinate a timely response starting from the arrival of vehicles on the scene, so residents may see those vehicles arriving, staging and departing the area throughout the day.
The public is asked to say clear of the high school and its parking lot, which will be closed during the training, and to not be alarmed by the presence of officers and emergency vehicles and possible sounds of gunfire from the blank rounds. Crescent Drive will remain open to all traffic.