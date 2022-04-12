URBANA — Champaign County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson is proposing that a new task force be appointed to help determine how the county will spend $1.5 million set aside in the current year’s budget for violence prevention.
The money is part of the roughly $40 million alloted to the county in federal coronavirus relief funds.
While the $1.5 million was already budgeted for this year for community violence prevention, no projects have yet been chosen, according to county Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
Patterson will be asking the board, which is meeting today as a committee of the whole, to endorse his plan to appoint a seven-person task force, headed by himself, along with six other board members. If approved at the next full board meeting April 21, the task force would begin meeting in May, according to Patterson’s memo.
One of the ways the U.S. Treasury Department has specified that funds could be spent is on hiring law enforcement or paying them overtime — though it would have to be focused on advancing community policing strategies in communities experiencing an increase in gun violence due to the pandemic, Patterson said.
Other permitted uses of the money could include community-violence intervention programs; subsidized jobs; job training and wraparound services such as summer youth employment programs; more enforcement directed at reducing gun trafficking; and more resources to clear court backlogs.
The money could also be spent on mental-health services and substance-abuse disorder services such as services for people experiencing worsening trauma due to the pandemic; school-based social and emotional support; and other mental-health services and referrals to trauma recovery services for crime victims, according to Patterson.