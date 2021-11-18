URBANA — The Champaign County Board voted Thursday to move ahead with a plan to spend $20.4 million on an addition to the county jail satellite facility at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U.
The plan approved will allow for vacating the deteriorating jail in downtown Urbana and consolidating at the satellite location.
The planned addition of two pods at the satellite, one with 26 beds for special-needs prisoners and one with 48 beds for the general population, will enlarge the facility to 216 beds that are compliant with current standards.
In voting to move ahead, the board also approved how the project will be funded — with $5 million of the county’s funding from the federal coronavirus relief act passed in March, $13 million in revenue bonds to be repaid over 20 years and the rest in capital funding.
About a dozen speakers argued against the jail project and the use of the county’s federal funds for jail construction, with some urging the county to put more money into community programs and wait to see the impact of a state law ending cash bail that is set to take effect in 2023.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said as of Thursday, there were 193 inmates in the two county jail facilities and 67 in other county jails.
Housing prisoners out of county not only costs the county money, Heuerman said, but also makes it more difficult for those prisoners to meet with their attorneys and for their families to visit them.