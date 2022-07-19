URBANA — Five months after the Champaign City Council approved a $3.2 million initiative to help reduce gun violence, the Champaign County Board is poised to approve another $1.4 million on a gun-violence reduction plan of its own.
Up for consideration by the board Thursday is a recommendation from its Community Violence Prevention Task Force to use some of the county’s federal coronavirus relief funding to make first-year grants to the following organizations for violence-reduction programs, including:
- $500,000 to the new H3 Coalition launched by First Followers.
- $500,000 for DREAAM House.
- $385,000 to the Housing Authority of Champaign County — $300,000 for supportive services and $85,000 for landlord incentives.
- $15,000 to a brand-new organization called A Vision to Succeed.
Both the city and county are funding violence-reduction initiatives with some of their first-year grants from the two-year American Rescue Plan Act — the $1.3 trillion COVID-19 relief package President Joe Biden signed into law last year.
Both the city and county also have the potential to spend millions more of their federal money on community violence-prevention initiatives during Year 2.
The county is getting $40.7 million in federal funding over two years; the city of Champaign is getting $25.27 million over two years; and the city of Urbana — which hasn’t made decisions yet on how its money will be spent — is getting $13 million over two years.
The county board has pledged $4.1 million for community gun-violence reduction over the two years of its federal funding, with $1.5 million of that being spent this year.
In addition to the $1.4 million in proposed grants before the board Thursday, $100,000 of the $1.5 million has already gone to help fund Champaign County Crime Stoppers.
County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson said the task force chose the four other organizations to receive grants because all seem to be focused on young men and young people in general, particularly in the Black community.
First Followers identified the four main needs driving the emergence of its H3 (harm, healing and hope) Coalition as:
- The need for a community center or one-stop shop to provide a safe space for people affected by violence.
- The need to identify mental-health components underlying much of community violence and create counseling and support programs.
- The need to create opportunities to offer people affected by violence pathways to economic and educational opportunities.
- The need to build a formal structure connecting existing organizations striving for a common goal.
According to information provided to the county board, Vision to Succeed’s program would have as its mission decreasing community violence by recruiting and training young males to be positive leaders displaying honor, purpose and an ethical code of conduct in their communities.
DREAAM’s project is called Hope for the Future, and it would use county funding for service that will “reach, teach and heal Black and Brown children and youth ages 3-24 and their parents in Champaign County.”
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said if the grants are approved, details about exactly how recipients would spend the money would remain to be spelled out in contracts.
While 2021 was a record year for gun violence, Champaign police last week announced that shootings this year through July 11 were down by 51 percent compared with the same period last year.
Within days, there were two more fatal shootings in Champaign, one Thursday in the 400 block of East Beardsley Avenue and one Friday in the 200 block of East Green Street.