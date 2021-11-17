URBANA — After long years of debate on what to do about Champaign County’s crumbling, crowded jail in downtown Urbana, the county board is poised to consider a new solution involving a roughly $20 million addition at the jail satellite building.
Under the plan going to the board Thursday, the jail operation would be consolidated at the satellite facility at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U, which would be enlarged with two new housing pods.
One of the new pods would include 26 beds for special-needs prisoners with medical, mental-health and addiction issues, including four negative pressure/medical observation/separation cells, and one 49-bed pod for male and female general population inmates.
Along with the space already compliant with standards in the existing satellite, Champaign County’s jail would have 216 standards-compliant beds, according to the plan by architectural firm Reifsteck Reid.
That plan is being brought to the full board by a special jail facilities committee of seven board members.
The proposed plan to pay for the project includes using $5 million of the county’s roughly $40 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, $13 million in revenue bonds to be repaid over 20 years and using nearly $2.3 million in capital asset replacement funding to cover the jail design cost.
If the full county board approves the plan, the future location of the county sheriff’s office — now in the same downtown Urbana location as the jail at 204 E. Main St. — would remain to be determined, according to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
Building another pod for the sheriff’s office at the satellite jail would cost another $20 million, she said.
According to the Reifsteck Reid report, the most critical housing need in the jail is for a variety of special-needs inmates.
“This type of housing is lacking in both existing jails, thus forcing the inappropriate use of wholly insufficient short-term holding cells in the booking areas,” the report states. “This housing will also provide (Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant) housing, which is otherwise absent in the existing cells.”
The report further states female prisoners are also inadequately accommodated in the existing jails, and the new space must be designed to efficiently accommodate wide fluctuations in female inmates.
The report also says additional space is needed at the satellite jail to address inmate programming needs and an indoor exercise area for inmates.
County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the plan would achieve the most important need of getting inmates out of the downtown jail as quickly as possible and getting all jail inmates under one roof.
“It’s further than we’ve gotten in 14 years,” he said.
Moving the sheriff’s office out of the downtown building isn’t as immediate a need as moving the inmates, Heuerman said, but the sheriff’s office is subject to the same kinds of deteriorating facility issues the jail is.
“We need to get out of this building,” he said.
Meanwhile, overcrowding — being exacerbated by rising gun violence — is continuing to require housing dozens of the county’s inmates in other county jails.
On Tuesday, there were 70 Champaign County inmates being housed in jails in Kankakee and DeWitt counties at $60 and $45 per inmate per day, in addition to 61 inmates in the downtown Urbana building and 139 at the satellite, Heuerman said.