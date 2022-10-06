URBANA — The Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office will host an amnesty period for people who owe money to the courts in certain cases.
From Oct. 11-21, anyone who has a balance due on a criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance or conservation violation will be able to pay the amount due with any accumulated late and collection fees forgiven.
This program does not apply to fines and costs that have already been paid or any tax refunds that have been applied against what is due.
Those who wish to participate may ask for their payoff amounts by sending an email to cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us. The email needs to include the individual’s name with middle initial, address, phone number, email address and case number or numbers.
Case numbers can be found by going to the circuit clerk’s website, champaigncircuitclerk.org, then clicking on the tab marked “View Court Case Information” and filling in a name in “Search by Participant Name.”
Payments can be made in person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the amnesty period at the circuit clerk’s office at the Champaign County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., U.
The payments should be accompanied by the amnesty quote and the person’s current driver’s license or state identification card. Payments can be made by cash, cashier’s check, credit card or debit card, but not with a personal check.
Payments can also be made online at champaigncircuitclerk.org by selecting the box marked “Amnesty Week Payments.” Individuals must use the reference number or numbers received in their amnesty quotes to make sure the payments are accurately applied.
Anyone with questions may call 217-384-3725 or email ccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us.