URBANA — For a week, the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office has not had phone service.
Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath said she received a message on Tuesday from Consolidated Communications saying they are still working on the problem she reported on Dec. 20.
McGrath said her employees at the courthouse are able to call out of the office but cannot receive incoming calls.
“They were supposed to come (Tuesday) but when we called a little after 3 p.m., they said the repair guy is an hour out,” she said.
McGrath apologized for the inconvenience to the users of her office and urged folks who have access to email, to send an email with what you need to CircuitClerk@co.champaign.il.us, and an employee will get back to you as soon as possible.
McGrath said she has not been told what might be the problem but speculated that the “part of it is due to the fact that our system is old.”
The county is currently preparing a request for proposals for a new phone system for the entire county but that work is not expected to happen until late summer, she said.