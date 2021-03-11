URBANA — Champaign County Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath is warning that phone scammers are trying to get personal information out of people by saying they work in her office.
McGrath said on Thursday, she received calls from two people saying that a person purporting to be from her office contacted them about their court cases.
Neither had an open case, were immediately suspicious and hung up, but McGrath worries that someone could inadvertently give out personal information to prove that they don’t have a case.
McGrath said her employees do not typically call parties in a legal case unless that person has called her office seeking information.
The number from which the call came wasn’t even close to the general number for the circuit clerk, but the name “Champaign County” came up on the phones of the people being contacted, so they answered.
McGrath said her staff has told her of similar spoofs that have happened in the past. She urges people not to answer questions seeking any type of personal information, such as date of birth or Social Security number.