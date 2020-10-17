URBANA — The Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office is hosting its fifth annual Expungement and Record Sealing Summit on Saturday.
This year’s appointments will be done remotely via Zoom.
While registrations for the event have already filled up, an educational forum will be streamed at 9:30 a.m. at facebook.com/Champaign CountyCircuitClerk.
Remarks will be made by Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman; state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana; State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign; Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons; and the First Followers organization.
“Given the employment challenges posed by the pandemic, criminal record clearance is more important than ever,” Blakeman said.