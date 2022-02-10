CHAMPAIGN — Urbana police Chief Bryant Seraphin, just under two months away from retirement, likened his life stage to one of the “choose your own adventure” books he adored as a child.
“Right now, I’m choosing a different chapter, going on a different trail,” Seraphin told those in attendance Wednesday at a virtual meeting of the Champaign County Community Coalition.
He followed the analogy with an introduction for his interim successors: Rich Surles, a 24-year veteran of the department, will serve as chief, and 22-year Officer Matt Bain will be his deputy.
While Seraphin described himself as “one of those Chicagoland kids that came down to the U of I for school and never left,” Surles and Bain are both C-U natives who graduated from Urbana High (’93) and Champaign Central (’95), respectively.
Seraphin and other local law-enforcement leaders provided their first joint update of 2022, with shooting incidents and department announcements.
In the first 40 days of the year, Urbana reported nine shooting events, including the murder of Kristian Philpotts, who was driving for a ride-hailing service.
“I wanted to thank our partners here,” Seraphin said, adding that the Champaign Police Department was “integral in getting some resolution to that. However, the two arrests were two juveniles.”
The city’s average of 4.4 days between shooting events is longer than last year’s average of 3.2 days, Seraphin said, which he partially attributed to last week’s snowstorm.
“One of the things I will routinely say is I’m one of the few people in town who loves when it gets snowy and cold, because it curbs some of our violence issues; everyone stays inside,” he said.
In Champaign, interim police Chief Tom Petrilli reported 16 shooting incidents since the coalition last met Dec. 9, with no additional homicides.
Otherwise, the city is advising caution about vehicle thefts. In one incident, at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in Campustown, a man was confronted by multiple individuals who brandished a gun and fled in the his vehicle.
Four suspects — two 14-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old — were pursued and arrested by local authorities.
“We have had several instances of stolen vehicles running unattended,” Petrilli said. “We’re trying to push out messaging to delivery drivers, students and community members to prevent vehicles being stolen, to make sure that they’re not running and they’re properly secured.”
In January, Champaign police seized 12 firearms and made eight gun-related arrests, he added. An arrest was also made in an Oct. 31 homicide investigation, as the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force detained Tony Brock, 17, in the murder of Brandon Kelly Jr.
UI police Chief Alice Cary reiterated the vehicle-safety precautions and announced the appointment of Brian Brauer as the UI’s emergency management director.
“Catalytic-converter thefts are still an issue,” Cary added. “We’re having a hard time locating the suspects. A lot of times, these are reported a few days after.”
Parkland police Chief Matt Kopmann closed law-enforcement remarks with a hiring pitch: Applications for entry-level and experienced officers in his agency are open until Feb. 25.