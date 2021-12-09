CHAMPAIGN — Local police leaders had plenty of updates — mostly positive — to share with the public at the Champaign County Community Coalition’s last monthly meeting of 2021.
Beyond departments’ efforts to spread holiday spirit, the Champaign and Urbana police departments had no new fatalities to report since the last meeting Nov. 10.
Tom Petrilli — who will be sworn in as interim Champaign police chief on Dec. 16 — shared the department’s “thankfully short” update: There have been 13 confirmed shooting incidents since Nov. 10, with only one involving a victim.
Petrilli said on Nov. 12, officers responded to the 400 block of Nathaniel Burch Street for a report of shots fired. Later, a 40-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound the torso and is currently recovering.
According to investigators, a large group gathered in the parking lot of an apartment complex following the funeral services for Brandon Kelly Jr. of Champaign, and a “large exchange of gunfire” resulted in the woman’s injury.
In Champaign, there have been 244 confirmed shooting incidents in 2021 as of Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. meeting, including 15 homicides.
The city of Urbana is up to 104 confirmed shootings in 2021, with eight homicides. Eleven shots-fired incidents occurred in the last month, police Chief Bryant Seraphin said.
“That’s quite a few for us,” he said, adding that the city is now averaging 3.2 days between shootings. “We are continuing at a record pace.”
Most of the 11 incidents in the past month did not have injuries involved, Seraphin said, though three resulted in graze wounds. In one, more than 40 casings from rifle and pistol rounds were found at the scene, he said.
In other news, Urbana’s Shop with a Cop program began in earnest Tuesday, and another 17 families with 37 children will attend tonight’s event. Child participants are given $150 for their own holiday shopping spree.
Seraphin said somewhere in the neighborhood of $12,000 will be given in gifts to the kids and their families, and more walk-in donations are coming in.
“That money is from the citizens who think it’s a good cause,” he said.
Meanwhile, the University of Illinois campus continues to experience an uptick in student mental-health calls and crises, police Chief Alice Cary said, with final exams around the corner.
“Our REACH team has been very active and busy, but we’re actually getting results and finding resources for our students and callers,” Cary said.
Her department bought five license-plate readers, and Cary hopes to “get those up and running by the first of the year.”
UI police recently seized three guns with extended magazines, all filled with more than 30 rounds. Two of the seizures came from traffic stops.
“Taking those off the streets is very essential to well-being and safety of our campus community,” Cary said.
UI police have “adopted” five families for Christmastime, where the department will help provide gifts for underprivileged children and their parents. Officers have been outfitted with care packages for the homeless, featuring socks, gloves and other essentials for the colder weather, Cary said.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman shared that his department is “really close” to getting another social worker after several months without one, which he’s optimistic about “around the holidays, when things get tougher for a lot of people.”
Parkland College police Chief Matt Kopmann said his department’s final discussion around trauma-informed policing for criminal justice will happen next week. Parkland officers will also participate in Shop with a Cop this weekend.
“It’s good outreach, it’s a good way to represent the officers to the children and families,” he said.