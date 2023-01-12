CHAMPAIGN — Talks of crisis-response teams from the Urbana and University of Illinois police departments working together are now beyond the philosophical, according to Urbana police interim Chief Rich Surles.
Surles and UI police Chief Alice Cary revealed at Wednesday’s Champaign County Community Coalition meeting plans to “co-mingle” Urbana’s crisis co-responders and the UI’s REACH team, both of which pair social workers with police to work on mental-health calls.
“We’re talking about joining forces on that. Our hope is in the next couple months we can get that finalized and get things going in earnest,” Surles said.
The coalition is a monthly public meeting sponsored by Champaign’s Equity and Engagement Department, designed for citizens to hear from law enforcement, local government officials and educators, interspersed with presentations from ongoing programs in the area.
Wednesday’s meeting spotlighted police departments’ years in review and a handful of local youth-development programs:
- Champaign-Urbana experienced a steep decline in community gun violence in 2022 following the deadliest year on record. There were 44 confirmed shootings in Urbana, a 62 percent reduction from 2021. The last confirmed incident was on Nov. 9, Surles said.
- Hiring is still a big focus across area police departments. Urbana just swore in five new officers, but openings still exist, and the search for its next chief is “still in process,” Surles said.
UI police are looking to increase their number of social workers up to four total, and the department is five officers short of its allocation of 74.
Champaign police Chief Tim Tyler said his department recovered 236 illegally
- held firearms last year and has “good leads from community members” on the Jan. 5 fatal shooting of Jalen A. Williams, 21, in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive.
- At the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, hiring needs remain dire, though three officers are set to be sworn in next week.
“We’re still very short-staffed on the jail but we’re working on getting our numbers up,” Deputy Sheriff Shannon Barrett said.
Panel discussionThree youth-development leaders led Wednesday’s panel discussion on how to best support kids in the community:
- Tracy Dace, founder of DREAAM, a nonprofit centered on supporting the lives of young boys and men from ages 3 to 24.
- Jeniece Mitchell, director of Urbana Neighborhood Connections, which offers afterschool programming, tutoring and summer activities for grades K-12.
- Sheldon Turner, who works with Goal Getters and Operation Hope at Unit 4 schools.
At Goal Getters, Turner focuses on young men who are at risk of falling into community violence. Turner asked the audience to empathize with the youth living in this state.
“Many of us waking up in the morning, we fix our coffee, fix our cereal in our comfortable homes. We don’t really think about the fact that we might walk out the door and someone might blow my head off, literally,” Turner said.
For the kids Turner works with, “I try to get them to understand the importance of just being alive and living and knowing somebody does care for them.”
At DREAAM, Dace seeks to build a “pipeline” of support for the entirety of a child’s life. He recently promised a trip to Washington, D.C., to all the young men in the program who got Cs and above in their report cards.
Early this morning, 18 of them will be taking the flight with Dace.
As for the most pressing need for youth: “There’s a mentoring gap in Champaign County,” Dace said.
“We have too many young people who need adults in their lives, caring, supporting, showing them how to be successful,” he said. “We need mentoring programs that’s placing particularly men of color, Black men, in the lives of our Black boys so we can see reduction in violence and an increase in successes.”
Mitchell focused her message on tutoring, especially those who are willing to teach math and reading to younger children.
“You don’t need to be a licensed educator, but if you have basic foundational math and reading skills, and you have the ability, the patience, the desire to work with our young people, even if it’s for 20 to 30 minutes a week, come in,” Mitchell said. “Even if you have young people at home — high schoolers, middle schoolers — if they’re academically sound, send them our way.”