URBANA — Gun violence is a community-wide issue, but Urbana Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said her school district has felt those effects personally.
“We as a district and as a high school have been touched very closely by this issue in the last couple years,” Ivory-Tatum said. “We’ve lost young people on our watch.”
With those losses in mind, her staff is “concerned about the summer” — and that’s why the district has brought together its Anti-Violence Collective, a group of administrators and professionals working to reduce violence around Urbana High School and the surrounding city.
The district, Ivory-Tatum said, will focus this program on 30 to 50 “high-hope” students who’ve been affected by gun violence or have connections to recent incidents in the community, connecting them with activities and employment opportunities.
“Our goal is that all 30 to 50 of those kids walk back into our high school,” she said.
The Champaign County Community Coalition shined a spotlight on developments and initiatives the eastern twin city on Wednesday, during its first-ever Urbana meeting, hosted at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center off Killarney Street.
The monthly get-together for representatives from local governments, police departments, schools, organizations and the broader community had another first: a public introduction for new Champaign police Chief Tim Tyler, in uniform for his department’s updates.
“I got one police philosophy: We are from the community; therefore, we help police,” Tyler told the crowd. “All of us are part of the law-enforcement family.”
Police updates
- Urbana interim police Chief Rich Surles said his department is “still making progress” on its chief search, having hired a firm to help with the task. The process is anticipated to take 90 days.
As of Wednesday, Urbana was averaging 6.3 days between shootings, Surles said. It’s better than last year’s metric — Urbana ended 2021 at about 115 confirmed shootings, averaging three days between them — but “unfortunately, higher than it was in the past,” he said.
The department seized three ghost guns in the last month, including a handgun with an extended magazine and laser sight, and a MAC-10, a gun Surles hadn’t “seen in a long time.”
Urbana’s school resource officer program is anticipated to pass at the June 13 city council meeting after receiving a recommendation during Monday’s committee-of-the-whole meeting. And the department is hiring, particularly for a digital forensics specialist and intelligence analyst, Surles said.
- In Champaign, there are still 19 vacancies, Tyler said, though the department has nine applicants it expects to hire before the end of June.
“Our goal is to make sure to hire 20 officers by the end of this year,” he said.
So far for 2022, Champaign has seen 61 confirmed shootings with two homicides. The new figure marks a 45 percent reduction from 2021; last year at this time, Champaign had 112 shootings.
Champaign police have recovered five firearms in the last month, Tyler said, and conducted four gun-related arrests.
The unarmed downtown security staff from AGB Investigative Services is set to begin soon, Tyler said.
- As for the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman had no county-jurisdiction shootings to report. During the summer months, he’s trying to get his staff to interact with the community more often.
“If there’s any advantage to higher gas prices,” Heuerman said, “it’s encouraging deputies to get out of their cars more often.”
- The University of Illinois Police Department has extended offers to seven officers to fulfill its Campustown patrol agreement with the city of Champaign, Chief Alice Cary said.
- Parkland College Police Chief Troy Daniels said the staff is “reviewing protocols, training and equipment” in light of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting.
Urbana programs
Ivory-Tatum said the pandemic has exacerbated the behavioral problems and mental-health difficulties at-risk students already face.
“One of the huge challenges we’ve experienced is the lack of social skills, maturity things we’ve seen, a lack of respect,” she said. “A lot of that was really being away from trusted adults, away from structures, routines, systems.”
As part of her district’s anti-violence interventions, they’re creating a “universal trauma screening tool” for students, along with opportunities to engage student families and better assist the kids returning to class after going through the juvenile detention and probation systems.
Under that umbrella will be the “Self-Made Kingz” initiative, a program for young African American males that awards stipends, usually up to $600, for engaged participation over the summer.
The program will host a kickoff event June 17, and start on June 21.
Meanwhile, Urbana Park District Director Tim Bartlett provided a schematic update on the upcoming Health and Wellness Facility set to arrive in Prairie Park. The project has gathered almost $2 million in private donations, Bartlett said, but it needs more support to come to fruition.
The next Champaign County Coalition meeting will again take place at the Radisson on July 13.