URBANA — Champaign County court officials remind folks summoned for jury duty next week that they can and should watch the orientation online at home if possible.
“I care because I want to make people feel as safe as possible. They’ll get the exact same information online ... as they would in court,” said Judge Jason Bohm, one of the officials who welcomes jurors to the courthouse on their first day of jury duty.
Bohm is usually joined by Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, Circuit Clerk Katie Blakeman and jury coordinator Gwen Uppinghouse in letting jurors know what to expect during their week of service.
Prior to the pandemic, jurors were asked to show up at the courthouse in Urbana on the first Monday at 9 a.m., get the needed information, then be told when and if they might have to return.
The orientation team has instead configured a way for jurors to get that info online and avoid a trip to the courthouse.
Blakeman said when jury trials resumed June 15 after a three-month hiatus, there were 100 people summoned.
“There were 23 who did (orientation) virtually, another 20 who were set over for other days and another 50 or so who actually showed up,” she said.
Those who come in can spread out on both sides of the jury-assembly room, but what is shown on screens there is exactly what is available online.
“It was brand new,” Blakeman said. “It went really well, so we are looking forward to continuing that even when we don’t have to.”
Blakeman said she understands folks might not be as comfortable with technology and prefer to show up in person. The online orientation is just another of many efforts court officials have used to keep crowds down.
Blakeman said another 125 jurors are scheduled for the jury term that starts Monday. She and Bohm are hopeful that most of them will watch the orientation from home. Instructions on how to do that have been mailed to them.
The team is still available to answer questions virtually. The whole session should last no more than 45 minutes.
“One of the silver linings of the pandemic is courts are now embracing technology to a degree they didn’t and that’s good,” said Bohm. “People might feel I have to come. From the court’s perspective, they are encouraged to do it virtually if they can. There will be less people in the courthouse, fewer people to check in, and just keeps us all more distant.”