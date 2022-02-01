URBANA — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman has decided to close the courthouse in downtown Urbana for business Wednesday and Thursday.
With the forecast calling for several inches of snow on top of the possibility of ice, Heuerman said he did not want to jeopardize employees, courthouse users or in-custody defendants who have to be shuttled between Kankakee and Urbana or between the satellite jail on Lierman and the main courthouse downtown.
“All non-essential persons should plan to stay home during the winter storm during the winter storm so first responders and public works employees can safely do their jobs,” said the sheriff.
Heuerman reminded motorists who do get stuck in drifts that their vehicles may not be towed right away.
“It is important that those who do not need to be out stay in,” he said, adding that the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency will be working with first responders to help coordinate response to emergency calls for service.
Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum said he alerted judges and their clerks on Tuesday to begin rearranging schedules. Anyone with court hearings for Wednesday or Thursday is advised to stay in touch with their attorneys about rescheduling.