URBANA — The Illinois Supreme Court has decided to enter the 21st century and allow the general public to bring cellphones and other portable electronic devices into county courthouses.
The high court is leaving the choice up to individual counties. Champaign County has opted to embrace the change, reversing a 10-year-old ban.
“In Champaign County, the consensus of the stakeholders is that this is an access-to-justice issue,” said Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who also serves as the chief judge for the six counties of the Sixth Circuit. “People need to look at the calendars, witnesses have to check their availability, pro se litigants may have evidence such as texts and photos on their phones. The stakeholders, including me, concluded we should lift the ban, but we will still have rules.”
The Illinois Supreme Court issued its new policy Thursday.
“The court must adapt with the times, and this is an important way to address the needs of court users,” Chief Justice Anne Burke said. “It is no longer realistic to ask people to leave cellphones and other electronics at home when they visit courthouses.”
Rosenbaum said chief judges in state circuits were aware that the Illinois Supreme Court was contemplating the change but said they were caught by surprise to see the policy issued Thursday.
He, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, who is responsible for courthouse security, Public Defender Janie Miller, and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz all favored the change and swapped emails Friday about an order for Champaign County.
Phones will be allowed in Jan. 18, giving the sheriff time to get signs ready and court security officers up to speed on the dos and don’ts of cellphone usage.
Rosenbaum said he will let the other counties in the circuit make their own decisions about phones. Those that choose to continue banning them have to provide free storage. Macon, Moultrie and DeWitt counties do that now.
Champaign County has storage lockers at the edge of the parking lot east of the courthouse that cost 25 ents per use.
Among the highlights of the order Rosenbaum is working on:
Devices may not be used in a courtroom except when a judge allows lawyers, self-represented parties, witnesses and the press to check calendars, present information related to the case or for some other specific purpose.
No member of the public may take photos, audio or video in a courtroom except for ceremonial events like weddings and graduations in problem-solving courts. The press in the Sixth Circuit has been allowed to take photos, audio and video since December 2013, if an application has been made and approved for a specific case.
Devices may be used in lobbies and hallways as long as they don’t disrupt others, interfere with operations or threaten the safety of others.
Phones may not be used to contact potential jurors or witnesses.
Those who break the rules could be held in contempt and possibly jailed.
Sgt. Michelle Mennenga, supervisor of the sheriff’s officers who provide security for the courthouse, said “every day, all day” officers at the front door have to turn away someone who has disregarded or not seen the signs saying cellphones are not allowed in the courthouse.
“Even with jurors who have paperwork that tells them not to bring in phones,” she lamented.
Those who bring phones are given the option of taking to their car, or paying the 25 cents to store them in the outdoor locker.
“We cannot hold phones and we cannot hide phones on the property anywhere,” she said, saying many people have tried.
Mennenga said it’s no fun telling people, especially in cold weather, that they have to turn around if they have a phone. Her officers have made a few exceptions for those with severe mobility issues who are just there for paperwork or a quick visit.
While the new rule should speed up getting into the courthouse, it could present a challenge for security officers who have to make sure no one records in a courtroom.
“We are going to be tough on this, at least for a while,” Rosenbaum said. “Courtrooms are very private places in that sense. You cannot audio or video in a courtroom. It is illegal.”