URBANA — Ask Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Floyd if law enforcement is a good career, and he doesn’t hesitate to answer yes.
“Now, more than ever,” he said.
The 36-year-old Floyd has been chosen the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office’s deputy of the year, partly due to his dedication to training new deputies and providing high-quality, continuous training to current deputies, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.
“Unselfishly, Cody has placed his own ambitions on hold to invest in the growth of others,” Heuerman said. “He is clearly dedicated to making this department better by providing quality training to its employees, old and new.”
Each year, employees are nominated for deputy of the year by their peers, with final recommendations sent to the sheriff.
Floyd, who is approaching five years in law enforcement, all with the sheriff’s office, is a field-training officer and Taser and control-tactics instructor. He also teaches Taser use and control tactics at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute and serves on the sheriff’s community resource team.
Before joining the sheriff’s office, Floyd served for four years in the U.S. Army as a medic, including a year in Afghanistan. His interest in law enforcement grew during his years in the Army, he said.
And, Floyd said, “I realized working different jobs after the Army that I wasn’t cut out for sitting at a desk eight hours a day.”
Floyd grew up in Forsyth and ended up in Champaign County because that’s where his wife, Champaign Central grad Caitlyn, is from, he said. He and his wife and their two children, a 3-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son, live in St. Joseph.
While he and his wife enjoy traveling when they can, Floyd said his job and their family keep him busy.
What he likes about law enforcement is serving the community and that every day on the job is different, Floyd said.
“It’s a career where you go home each day feeling good about what you did,” he said. “There’s a real feeling of making a difference.”