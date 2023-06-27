URBANA — Champaign County’s drug-court team is about to wrap up a pretty darn good month.
Not only did they get notice the court has been recertified to keep on doing what they do, but they also landed federal grant money that will go directly toward helping people who are in the program.
“Every three years, any existing specialty court has to be recertified to make sure they are following best practices. Last summer, we were told it was our time and we needed to turn everything in by November,” said Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who took over the helm of the 24-year-old specialty court in 2020.
The process overseen by the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts required Rosenbaum and other team members to gather a lot of information.
“They were asking for all our policies and procedures, the forms we use, the training everyone on the team has been through, a list of the sanctions and incentives we use, the number of people in the program and the number of graduates,” Rosenbaum said.
Once collected, that information was submitted to a team at the administrative office that reviews it and gives suggestions on what can be done better or differently. That team also did an in-person visit to drug court on April 24, Rosenbaum said.
That group of five or six evaluators then forwarded its report to a panel of three judges who decide if the specialty court shall be recertified and continue operating.
On June 16 came the good news that the court was being recertified.
“They watched our team meeting and gave us nothing but positive feedback, indicating that our program was so good they were going to encourage other programs to come observe us,” Rosenbaum said.
About 60 of Illinois’ 102 counties have drug courts. In Champaign County, there are currently about 27 clients, Rosenbaum said, with anywhere from 30 to 50 being the ideal number. Champaign County’s drug-court team comprises a judge; representatives of the state’s attorney, public defender and probation offices; a sheriff’s deputy; Rosecrance addiction treatment providers; Family Services; and occasionally, C-U at Home.
Just last month, Rosenbaum transferred the drug-court gavel to Judge Ben Dyer after presiding over the court for three years and working for many years as the public-defender representative to the team.
“I loved the drug court. You really get to know these people and it’s a collaborative thing. You all work together and figure out what’s best for these people,” he said. “I loved it. The number-one reason I’m getting out of it is I need to spend more time on administration, frankly.”
Given the success of Champaign County’s drug court and its recertification, Rosenbaum said he’s now ready to gather courthouse colleagues to begin serious discussions about starting a mental health court.
He hopes to set up a meeting on that in the next month.
In addition to the positive recertification news, Rosenbaum said at about the same time, he was informed that drug court has been awarded a grant of up to $400,000 per year for each of the next three years under the Redeploy Illinois program. That money becomes available July 1, but it’s unlikely the drug court will tap it right away.
“There are a lot of people who need residential treatment placement for four weeks, but their insurance will only cover two weeks. A lot of them have been evicted from their homes or are in inappropriate housing and we sometimes have to put them up in a hotel for a few nights or weeks,” he said, citing examples of how the money will be spent.
Others are unable to get to counseling appointments for lack of child care or transportation. Additionally, the money can be used for incentives for drug-court clients such as bowling parties or movie nights.
“This will help alleviate these barriers for these people and to show them how to live a sober life,” Rosenbaum said.