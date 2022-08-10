URBANA — A Champaign County jail inmate deemed a high risk with three pending criminal cases has had a fourth set of charges added to his list following a fight with correctional officers that left one with a deep cut.
James Brown, 26, of Rantoul, was arraigned Wednesday for aggravated battery to a correctional officer and resisting a peace officer. He informed Judge Ben Dyer he intends to represent himself.
A Champaign County sheriff’s office report said that on Tuesday, officers told Brown to lie down on his bed while they conducted a required search of his cell for possible contraband at shift change, a routine procedure.
Instead, Brown allegedly threatened to harm the officers, picked up his food tray and got into a fighting stance. As soon as officers entered, Brown allegedly began fighting them. They were able to get him on the ground, but he continued to fight and refused to comply with their orders.
In the melee, one of the officers received a 3-inch-deep gash near his elbow that bled profusely and required 14 stitches to close at the hospital. He is now on light duty.
The officer believed he may have been cut on the toilet but was uncertain how the injury happened. No contraband was found in Brown’s cell.
The report said Brown also reported he was injured, but when an officer offered to look at and clean up his wound, Brown threatened to harm that officer and said he would “let it get infected, and then I’m going to sue your (expletive).”
Brown is set to be sentenced Sept. 8 for aggravated domestic battery and has other unresolved cases for criminal damage to property and residential burglary. In light of the injury to the officer, Brown was charged with a more serious Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison. The resisting charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by probation to one to three years in prison.
If convicted, any sentence he receives would have to be served after sentences in the domestic battery case and the others, if convicted of them. Hearing about his other prior convictions for robbery, aggravated robbery, resisting arrest and battery, Dyer set Brown’s bond at $300,000 in the latest case and told him to return to court Sept. 13.
Brown informed the judge he wanted a speedy trial.