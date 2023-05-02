URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Monday threw out a child-pornography possession case for lack of convincing evidence.
In a bench trial, Judge Roger Webber made a directed finding of not guilty for Calen A. Resh, 25, who was a University of Illinois student when he was charged in November 2021 with having pornographic images of children under age 13 on his computer and disseminating them.
Urbana police received tips from federal authorities in the fall of 2021 that a person with an IP address linked to the 900 block of South Second Street in Champaign had been disseminating photos depicting children in sexually lewd positions.
That led to an investigation and the execution of search warrants, during which Resh’s computer was seized.
At the close of the case presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman, Webber found that she had failed to prove that Resh had knowledge of what was on the computer, when the images were downloaded, or if they were ever opened.
Resh was represented by Oak Park attorney Hallie Bezner.
Had he been convicted of the more serious counts alleging that he disseminated the photos, he faced six to 30 years in prison and a minimum fine of $2,000.