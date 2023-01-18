CHAMPAIGN — It’s been decades since the pay rate for jury service in Champaign County was set at $10 a day, and a local judge says it’s time for a raise — at least for longer jury trials.
Champaign County Judge Ben Dyer will ask the county board Thursday to approve an increase to $40 a day for jury service in trials expected to run longer than three weeks.
The $10-per-day rate was set in 1965, and when adjusted for inflation, that would be about $95 a day, he said.
Set to preside over a lawsuit beginning in April that’s projected to last eight weeks, Dyer said he’s concerned about the financial hardship this trial and other longer trials can impose on jurors who aren’t compensated by their employers for missed work due to jury service.
Some people consider jury duty a service and feel good about donating their time, he said, but when the term of service stretches beyond the standard two weeks, “the sacrifice increases significantly.”
“Employers cannot fire or retaliate against employees who take time off from work to fulfill jury duty; however, they are not required to pay employees for missed work due to jury service,” Dyer said in a memo to the county board.
“Practically speaking, this means that the sacrifices of lower-income jurors who earn hourly wages are categorically greater than salaried employees with flexible schedules,” he said. “These disparities only increase as the duration of service lengthens.”
Dyer said state law provides for county boards in each county to set the payment rate for jury duty.
For example, the rate is also $10 a day in both Vermilion and McLean counties, but it’s $15 a day in Sangamon County and $35 a day in Cook County. And for jury service in federal court in the Central District of Illinois, the rate is $50 a day.
Dyer said jury trials running longer than three weeks are uncommon.
But for the upcoming trial expected to run eight weeks, jurors being paid $10 a day would earn $400 for two months of full-time work, Dyer said.
“Such a low payment for such a long period of time will be a significant hardship on the jurors and will diminish the ability of the litigants to obtain a jury that is reflective of the diverse demography and socioeconomic makeup of Champaign County,” Dyer said.
In fact, Dyer said, he’s told economic hardship is the main reason people are ultimately excused from jury service.
He also said he is bringing his request to the county board with the support of Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum, and a supplemental purpose of his memo is to encourage the county board to study increasing juror pay in all cases, regardless of how long a trial is expected to run.
Rosenbaum said most jurors are called to serve for two weeks, and often, a juror may come to court for a few of those days.
Still, he said, “it is hard on many jurors to take off work, even for that short period of time.”
Dyer’s civil trial coming up in April would be the longest trial in recent Champaign County history, “if not ever,” Rosenbaum said.
“He and I are concerned about getting jurors who are able and willing to serve for such a long period of time,” he said. “We thought that one incentive might be to increase pay for those jurors, and any juror who would have to serve in a lengthy trial.”