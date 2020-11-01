URBANA — Some time next spring, the Champaign County bench should be firmly in place for the foreseeable future, barring the unforeseen.
After a flurry of judicial juggling in the last few years due to retirements, the men and women wearing the robes appear to want to keep them on for a while. Their ages are varied enough that their retirements are likely to be more staggered than the three that happened in 2020.
With the exception of Associate Judge John Kennedy, 64, who has notified the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts of his intent to retire Jan. 15, the other judges, including possibly two to be elected Tuesday, want to hang on to their posts for at least a few years to come.
They’ll be led by Randy Rosenbaum, who’s been a judge all of four years after serving 18 years as Champaign County Public Defender.
On Monday, Rosenbaum, soon to turn 56, officially assumes the duties of Champaign County presiding judge now that Tom Difanis has left the building for good.
The title almost makes the unenviable work sound palatable.
For no extra pay, the presiding judge has the responsibility of handing out assignments to his 10 fellow judges. He also serves as the point person for issues with the county board — like “We need more money for court-ordered psychiatric exams or juries” — and other elected officeholders in the justice system, such as the circuit clerk, sheriff and state’s attorney.
He’s the boss of the associate judges, who serve at the pleasure of the circuit judges; the director of probation and court services; the public defender; and the court administrator.
After Tuesday, voters will know if Jason Bohm, 44, gets to stay in the courthouse. Appointed in 2018 to the seat of now-retired Circuit Judge Michael Jones, Bohm is running as a Republican in all six counties of the Sixth Circuit for Difanis’ seat against Champaign lawyer Scott Lerner, a Democrat.
There will definitely be one new face on the bench. Either Democrat Ramona Sullivan, 49, an assistant public defender, or Republican Cherie Kesler, 43, a Savoy attorney, will be the resident circuit judge filling Jones’ vacancy.
(Resident circuit judges have to run only in the county in which they live; circuit-wide judges have to run in all six counties.)
The latest annual Illinois courts report lists the yearly salary for circuit judges as $207,291 and associate judges as $196,926.
In order of seniority, the circuit judges are:
- Roger Webber, 62, who was appointed in 2014 as an associate judge, appointed in September 2016 as a circuit judge when Arnold Blockman retired and elected circuit judge as a Republican in 2018. He plans at least another five years on the bench.
- Rosenbaum, 55, who was appointed in October 2016 to the seat of retiring judge Harry Clem, and elected as a Republican in 2018.
- Bohm, who has been on the bench since March 2018 as a circuit judge and is hoping to be elected to the position Tuesday.
- Ben Dyer, 39, who was appointed June 1 to the seat of retiring circuit judge Jeff Ford. He plans to run for his resident circuit judgeship in 2022 as a Democrat.
- Sam Limentato, 51, who was appointed July 1 to the seat of retiring circuit judge Heidi Ladd and plans to run for his resident judgeship as a Republican in 2022.
Champaign County’s associate judges, in order of seniority, are:
- Kennedy, 64, who took the bench in February 2001.
- Brett Olmstead, 52, who took the bench in July 2015.
- Ronda Holliman, 49, who took the bench in August 2015.
- Adam Dill, 44, who took the bench in July 2017.
- Anna Benjamin, 38, who took the bench in December 2017.