URBANA — Two Champaign County residents have been indicted on federal weapons charges related to a handgun purchase at a store in Champaign.
Kevin C. Beasley, 21, of the 300 block of North Drive, Rantoul, formerly of Urbana, was charged with possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon, while Ahzhnae D. Vassar, 21, of the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, Champaign, was charged with making a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer.
According to a release from the U.S. attorney's office, Vassar falsely certified that she was the true purchaser while buying a Glock 17 semiautomatic pistol at Rural King in Champaign.
Beasley was arrested Feb. 16. Vassar was issued a summons to appear in court March 17.
If convicted, each faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of probation and a $250,000 fine.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.