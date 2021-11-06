URBANA — People who have committed crimes in their past that they would like formally erased from their court record should take note of Champaign County’s upcoming sixth annual expungement and record-sealing summit.
Although the event is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St., U, those interested are asked to register online as soon as possible but no later than Dec. 31. That’s because the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office needs time to gather the necessary information to have ready for those who will take part.
“We get criminal information history from the Illinois State Police because they have the most complete records of arrests and convictions. In order for them to give us that information, people have to be fingerprinted so the state police know they are getting the right person,” said Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath.
“That means we are setting up appointments for them to go to a local police agency to get the fingerprinting done the right way,” said McGrath, who added that local police and state police are doing the fingerprinting and records collection free of charge.
“The legal help they are getting is also free, so it’s about as good a deal as you are going to get,” McGrath said. “The faster we can get the process started, the more likely it is we will have everything they need for their appointment in February. That’s why we have that strict deadline for registration.”
McGrath asks that people begin the process by registering online at tinyurl.com/ChampaignCoSummit2021. That site can be reached through the circuit clerk’s home page at champaigncircuitclerk.org as well.
“I want them to do that online because that’s where we collect all the information we need to help them get started,” she said.
Those seeking help have the option of attending the summit in person or virtually. If COVID-19 cases spike during the winter, there’s a chance in-person appointments could be switched to online sessions.
The popular event drew about 250 registrants last year during the pandemic but only about 175 ended up going through the process, McGrath said. This year, they are setting a goal of 300 registrants.
“So far, we have had 65 people register,” she said, noting that has been mostly by word of mouth.
There is no charge for filing the necessary petitions to ask the court to expunge or seal eligible criminal records. McGrath said if someone approaches her office but their conviction was not in Champaign County, she might be able to refer them to a legal aid agency that can help.
She said several legal-aid organizations in Illinois have received federal funding to help with expungements so anyone who can’t get the ball rolling in time for the February summit for Champaign County can still seek help the rest of the year from Land of Lincoln Legal Aid. That agency has an office in Champaign and others throughout the state.
The February summit is also sponsored by Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons; state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign; state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana; Cabrini Green Legal Aid; Land of Lincoln Legal Aid; and Stone Creek Church.
On the day of the summit, registrants will meet with a licensed attorney who can advise them if their cases are eligible for expungement — that is, wiped out by a judge — or sealed from public view.
For other unresolved questions about the summit, call McGrath’s office at 217-384-3725 or email ccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us.