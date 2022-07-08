URBANA — After 15 years of discussion, Champaign County’s dilapidated jail in downtown Urbana is now closed.
“This was a difficult decision to make and one that was not taken lightly,” Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Friday. “But the safety and security of the facility and mental health of my staff have to be a top priority.”
Heuerman had said Wednesday that he expected to close the downtown jail this week after transferring the last six prisoners there to the satellite jail at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U.
Closing the downtown facility is expected to increase security and safety for staff and inmates, and allow for 12 employees — among them nine correctional officers — to be relocated to the satellite facility, according to the sheriff.
The county is planning to build an addition to the satellite jail to make up for some lost space downtown, if a divided Urbana City Council votes Monday to approve a special-use permit necessary to proceed with that project.
Heuerman had secured funding from the county board last year to relocate 70 inmates from the downtown jail so it could be closed due to safety and security issues. But an upswing in arrests for violent crime prevented that move.
Since that time, a critical shortage in jail staffing has exacerbated the issue, and the county board last month approved additional funding to move 70 more inmates to jails in other counties.
With the satellite facility not large enough to accommodate all inmates in Champaign County, the cost of boarding prisoners in other counties — currently Kankakee and Macon — is expected to exceed $2 million this year.
Heuerman said he and his leadership team are continuing to work on a comprehensive solution to the county’s correctional center challenges, including consolidation at the satellite and the additional space there expected to be completed in 2024. They’re also exploring ideas to increase recruitment and retention of employees, he said.