CHAMPAIGN — It’s not just private citizens who are concerned for their safety these days, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said. Law-enforcement officers are as well — on duty and off.
“It’s a tough time to be a police officer. It’s a tough time to be a corrections officer,” he told host Brian Barnhart on Wednesday’s “A Penny For Your Thoughts” on WDWS 1400 AM.
Heuerman said he and his family live in Champaign, and “I’m afraid they might get hit by a stray bullet on the way to work.”
He said though some think police need to crack down by conducting safety checks for drugs and weapons like they do for potential impaired drivers, as a private citizen, he doesn’t want to be pulled over for no reason any more than anyone else does.
Five points raised by Heuerman on Wednesday’s episode:
- Programs to help teach young people ways to handle aggression other than gun violence only go so far.
“We’ve got to have programs, but we can’t forget the law-enforcement side,” he said. If programs are offered at the right time, they might work, “but once somebody picks up that gun and they’re willing to shoot at somebody else, my opinion is those programs are pretty much done and public safety takes precedence.”
- The level of recklessness appears to have increased.
“Three or four years ago, if you heard of somebody driving down the road randomly shooting at somebody else, that was unheard of,” he said. “It happened from time to time, but it definitely was not an every-week occurrence. That’s a difference, and the cases of people not caring who gets caught in the crossfire is different.”
- Many witnesses don’t want to come forward.
“I speak with my investigations lieutenant (Curt Apperson) quite a bit about this. In our experience, at least with the sheriff’s office, people want their neighborhoods to be safe,” he said. In smaller communities, “if people know, they are going to tell us.” But in C-U, that’s not the case as often.
“You can be in the middle of a crowd of about 100 people and shots are fired, and nobody saw anything, either because they don’t want to get involved or they have a fear of retaliation,” he said.
- Pulling over vehicles at random is unconstitutional.
“Some people would suggest a way to get ahead of this gun violence is to pull over every single car in the world,” he said, but there’s a time factor and an element of the feeling of harassment involved, he said.
For instance, it’s legal to pull a car over for a broken taillight, “but you don’t want to do that a lot because it could lead to discrimination and things like that.”
“The thing in the back of everybody’s mind is not what lengths are we going to go to stop the gun violence, but doing so ... while we’re also protecting the constitutional rights of people,” he said. “The Supreme Court makes a distinction between public-safety issues — seat belts, DUIs. Police are not allowed random stops for drugs” or weapons.
- Gun violence is a national, not just a local, problem.
“There are a lot of different things we can do locally to try to mitigate the violence that we see here. Unless there is action in the state of Illinois or the nation, it might not be as effective if we’re not all doing the same goal,” he said. “But that is a hefty goal. That’s a ton of organizations getting involved in that.”