URBANA — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is among members of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to award a college scholarship.
Heuerman has one $500 scholarship to award. The student must be enrolled full-time, either in person or online, at an Illinois college, be an Illinois resident, and be a full-time student during the 2023-’24 school year.
Applications are now available at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office or on the ISA’s website at ilsheriff.org/youth-2/. A directory of other county sheriffs is available at ilsheriff.org/sheriffs-directory/.
Students must complete the application, answer the essay question and return all documentation to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, postmarked by March 15.
For more information, contact Teresa Schleinz at 217-384-1205 or tschleinz@co.champaign.il.us. The sheriffs’ association plans to award approximately $58,000 in scholarships.