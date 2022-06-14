URBANA — The cost of housing Champaign County jail prisoners in other counties is on track to exceed $2 million for the current year.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is asking the county board tonight to sign off on a $1.3 million budget amendment to cover the cost of boarding 140 prisoners in other county jails through the end of the year.
That money would be needed in addition to the about $1 million the board already approved in the 2022 budget for out-of-county boarding for 70 prisoners at around $60 per inmate per day.
Heuerman said the board approved the earlier amount knowing it likely wouldn’t cover total out-of-county boarding costs for the year.
Already this year, out-of-county boarding costs have racked up a $530,567 deficit — which has been whittled down to $288,900 with some funding from the Illinois Department of Corrections, Heuerman said.
The $1.3 million would cover both the remaining part of the deficit and the cost of boarding 140 inmates in for the rest of the year out-of-county, he said.
The county needs to house 140 inmates in other county jails to get its deteriorated downtown Urbana jail closed for good, according to the sheriff.
The downtown jail still had 10 remaining inmates as of Monday, with 126 prisoners being boarded in the Kankakee County jail, he said.
The Kankakee County jail is at capacity for what it can accept from Champaign County, so negotiations are also underway with Macon County to house some of Champaign County’s prisoners, Heuerman said.
In addition to the 126 in Kankakee County and the 10 in the downtown jail, Champaign County also has 169 prisoners in its satellite jail at 502 S. Lierman Ave., U, he said.
The total capacities of both the downtown jail and the Lierman satellite have become pretty much meaningless, because so many prisoners can’t be housed together due to mental health issues and conflicts with other prisoners inside the jail according to Heuerman.
For instance, the sheriff’s office might need to move 20 prisoners from the satellite to house the remaining 10 at the downtown jail, he said.
Heuerman said the decision to relocate additional inmates — 140 rather than 70 — is an attempt to close the downtown jail, and it wasn’t made lightly.
“It is not ideal for the community, court system or my staff to house inmates out of county. It is inconvenient for everyone,” Heuerman said in a memo to the county board. “However, this action is needed due to the challenges we are currently facing — challenges that have been compounding for over a decade and that have increased over the last two years.”
The county board originally supported a plan to relocate 70 inmates out-of-county in 2021 so the downtown jail could be closed due to safety and staffing concerns, the sheriff said. Closure at that point wasn’t possible, however, due to a significant and unexpected increase of inmates due to violence in the community, he said.
In November, the county board approved a plan to spend $20.4 million to consolidate the downtown and satellite jails by building two more pods at the satellite building.