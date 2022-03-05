SAVOY — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman is inviting county residents to join him and other deputies for coffee and conversation next week.
His office is hosting “Coffee with a Cop” from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Industrial Donut, 501 Commerce Drive, Savoy, so his deputies and the people they serve can get to know each other.
“This is an excellent event to help cultivate community collaboration,” said Heuerman, who is running for a second term as sheriff.
“We have found that people really enjoy the casual atmosphere of an event like this.”
Deputy Billy Pryor, who is the daytime deputy currently assigned to the Savoy patrol contract, is expected to stop by.
Heuerman said he and three or four other deputies will also be there.
Whether someone has specific questions, suggestions on how to better address community issues, or just wants to stop by and thank some of the deputies who serve them daily, Heuerman said everyone is welcome.
The sheriff expects to have more of these coffee klatsches throughout the year.