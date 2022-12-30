URBANA — Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman wants citizens to know that if authorities have a warrant for your arrest, they will never ask you for cash.
His office has been made aware of a scam where a caller tells a person they have an arrest warrant and asks for money to take care of it.
If the caller leaves a message and the person calls back, the number appears to be the sheriff’s number.
“As scammers get more creative, and scams like this seem more and more legitimate, residents have to be more diligent about verifying the legitimacy of a money request before giving money to a caller,” said Heuerman.
Heuerman said on Friday that his office had received about five reports in two days from people who had been approached with the illegitimate request for cash.
“As a general rule, residents should be very cautious about giving financial or banking information to anyone over the phone unless their true identity and purpose can be verified independently,” he said.
If you suspect a call is fishy, hang up, look up the phone number for the purported agency and call it back.