URBANA — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about an ongoing scam involving callers who say they represent the Internal Revenue Service.
In this scam, which has been reported periodically over the last few years and in this county in the last couple of days, a caller says he or she is from the IRS and tells the person that their Social Security number was used to open bank accounts, which were used for drug trafficking and money laundering.
The caller tells the victim a warrant has been issued for their arrest and requests money to take care of it.
Scammers have been known to “spoof” phone numbers to make it seem as if they are coming from government offices.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman warns people getting these calls not to play along.
“Community members have to be proactive in protecting their hard-earned money,” he said. “I’m not aware of any government agency or legitimate business that operates in this way. As in this most recent case, there are usually red flags, or something that doesn’t seem quite right, that cause the victim to pause before proceeding.”
The sheriff reminds people to never to give out your Social Security number or other personal information over the phone and never wire money to someone asking for it in a call.
Hang up. Look up the published number for an agency and call it to find out if a call is legitimate.