SAVOY — Two Champaign County sheriff’s deputies were hurt in an accident Saturday evening at Dunlap Avenue and Curtis Road, Savoy, according to Illinois state police at Pesotum.
The accident occurred at about 8:51 p.m. when the squad car was southbound on Dunlap approaching Curtis in the left lane, police said.
Police didn’t identify the deputy driving the squad car or the deputy who was the front-seat passenger.
The other driver, Austin Hanson, 20, of Champaign was northbound on Dunlap approaching the left (westbound) turning lane at Curtis, police said.
At that time, both directions had a solid green light, according to police.
Hanson was in the process of turning left from Dunlap onto Curtis when the two cars collided, police said.
Both deputies in the squad car were taken to a local hospital with injuries.
Hanson, who declined medical treatment, was issued a ticket for failure to yield.