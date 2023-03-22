URBANA — Champaign County is poised to bump up its starting annual pay for new sheriff’s deputies — from $55,619 to $61,006 — if the county board approves a new three-year labor contract Thursday.
Already ratified by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, the new contract calls for 7 percent raises for deputies and sergeants for 2023 and 5 percent raises in 2024 and 2025.
The starting annual pay increase for new deputies this year will be about 9.7 percent over 2022.
That higher percentage increase for new hires is intended to make the starting pay in the sheriff’s office more competitive and help with recruitment of deputies, according to county Director of Finance Tami Ogden.
The hourly rate for sergeants under the new contract will rise from $45.70 last year to $48.90 this year, with additional hourly increases to $51.35 in 2024 and $53.92 in 2025.
Raises for the current year will be paid retroactive to Jan. 1.
Other highlights of the new contract include broadening where the 50 sheriff’s employees covered under the contract can live, from beyond Champaign County to include bordering counties.
It also adds Juneteenth on June 19 as a 13th paid holiday and provides for 10 paid days of parental leave for eligible employees for the birth or adoption of a child or placement of a child through foster care.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he hopes the pay increases and expanded residency area will help with recruitment.
His department currently has four vacancies, and three more vacancies are projected at the end of the summer due to retirements, he said.
Expanding the areas where deputies and sergeants can live should help recruit experienced officers living outside the county who don’t want to pull up roots and relocate, Heuerman said.
“I think it will help primarily to getting experienced officers in the door,” he said.
Plus, under the pay increases in the contract, he said, “we definitely will pay more than most of our sheriff’s offices in the area.”
According to a memo to the county board from county Director of Finance Tami Ogden and Chief Deputy Sheriff Shannon Barrett, the financial impact of the compounded wage increases will be an additional $357,759 this year, $653,843 next year and $901,405 in 2025.