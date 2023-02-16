Sign up for our daily newsletter here
URBANA — A Champaign County sheriff’s sergeant is on administrative leave after having been criminally charged for allegedly injuring his wife’s hand during an argument.
Edward Moody, 42, of Mahomet was charged with three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with a tussle that he and his wife got into at their home.
Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler said his officers were called to the couple’s home about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
They learned that Moody had been in the garage for so long that his wife became curious and looked out to see him on the phone. Moody then tried to put his phone into his truck and she jumped in the truck with him in an apparent attempt to keep him from putting it in the center console.
“In the struggle, her hand gets slammed in the console and she got a couple small cuts,” Metzler said.
Criminal charges alleging that Moody closed the console on her hand and shoved or pushed her to try to get her out of the truck were filed Feb. 10 by the state’s attorney's office.
Moody appeared in court that day with his attorney, Tony Bruno of Urbana. He was released on recognizance, ordered to have no contact with his wife and told to return to court March 23.
If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to 364 days in jail.
Moody started his career with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in March 2005, became a patrol deputy in September 2006 and was promoted to sergeant in September 2019.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Moody has been placed on administrative leave with pay until his criminal case is resolved, which is standard procedure. Heuerman noted his office was not involved in the criminal investigation.