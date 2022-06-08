URBANA — If you’ve been to the pavilion in Hartman Park in Pesotum, you’ve enjoyed the handiwork of the Champaign County Sheriff Office’s deputy of the year.
Joel Ping built it as his Eagle Scout project about 10 years ago.
“All three of us did projects at Hartman Park,” Ping said of himself and his two older brothers. Their father was into Scouting and instilled in his children a taste for public service.
That commitment to helping people and the way he does it prompted Ping’s peers to nominate him for deputy of the year.
“Deputy Ping continuously exceeds the standard of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office mission, always portraying a high level of professionalism and ethical service. (He) strives to treat everyone he comes in contact with fairly, equally and with a high level of respect,” said his boss, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
That’s high praise for the 27-year-old Tolono native who went to grade school at St. Thomas in Philo and graduated from Unity High School in Tolono, Parkland College and Illinois State University.
“I don’t feel like I’ve done anything spectacular or outrageous. I just go to work and do what I do and make sure everyone goes home safe,” he said. “I’ve always been interested in public service and helping people.”
Ping was hired as a sheriff’s road deputy in April 2018. While it was his first formal job in law enforcement, he’d had plenty of exposure to what he was about to do.
“I took a criminal-justice class at Unity and during business ethics, we did a job-shadow day,” Ping said. “I did a ride-along with a Champaign police officer. And when I went to Parkland, I did ride-alongs with multiple agencies. At ISU, the whole last semester is a 480-hour internship and mine was with Champaign County.”
His older brother, Jared, was and still is a Parkland police officer. Their other brother, the late Jamie Ping, was a volunteer Tolono firefighter, wrestling coach and aspiring teacher who died in a single-vehicle accident in 2011 at age 21. Joel was in high school at the time. He also worked as a volunteer Tolono firefighter.
“Once I graduated college, I worked at building houses for about a year, then got hired by Champaign County,” he said.
In his four years on the job, Ping has absorbed a lot and passed it on. For about the last 18 months, he has served as a field-training officer while working the 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. shift on the days his team works.
“It’s a lot different than working days,” he said. “There’s a little more action and you get some down time to complete everything you need to and get in extra training.”
Ping enjoys passing along what he’s learned. His first field-training officer, Brad Wakefield, advised him to be his own person.
“Take things from everybody and make it your own style the best way you know how to help people,” he recalled of Wakefield’s guidance, which he is passing on in his own way.
“I’ve trained six to seven different deputies,” he said.
The 20 weeks of field training is divided into three six-week phases with different training deputies.
“I have the same person for six weeks, then they move to a new person, and I have them for the last two weeks to see their progress and how they’ve learned from everybody,” he said.
He also works as a crime-scene technician. The identification and collection of physical evidence is “interesting work,” he said, “but nothing like you see on TV.”
After less than two years on the job, he saw his first murder victims up close for the first time — a mother and daughter at a house north of St. Joseph.
“We were there for a purpose and did what we had to do,” he said of his response with fellow Deputy Ed Moody. “I didn’t get to do CSI on that. They called in other people since we had been on all night.”
Outside of work, Ping said he likes to hang out with friends and his wife, Mallory, an athletic trainer with Carle, and their two dogs.
Not too long ago, the couple found a home in Mahomet that “just happened to be the right place” and have since gutted it. He and his father-in-law are doing most of the refurbishing, relying on his building skills.
Likewise, he’s fallen back on life experiences to make him a better deputy. His brother’s death, he said, has made him more empathetic to people who commit traffic infractions.
“I want to help them learn instead of being 100 percent authoritarian,” he said.
He also likes the variety of situations and people he encounters daily.
“You might pull someone over and they are angry, but you can end up laughing with them because you made their day,” he said. “The job is what you make it.”