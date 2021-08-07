URBANA — Deron Brize said many of the skills he developed in his first jobs after college have served him well as a police officer.
“Most of my jobs involved mental health, being a crisis worker. Then I made the decision to jump over to law enforcement, and nowadays, it’s a lot of the same,” said the 2020 Champaign County sheriff’s deputy of the year.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman announced Friday that he had selected Brize for that recognition “due to his well-roundedness.”
Brize, 33, started in 2015 as a patrol deputy.
Since then, he has served as a field training officer, a crime-scene investigator, a firearms instructor and a member of the office’s “special enforcement team.”
“While the climate toward law enforcement has changed over the last year, Deputy Brize has maintained a positive attitude and has never wavered from doing the best job he can for the residents of Champaign County,” the sheriff said.
“It was a shock but very much appreciated,” Brize said of the honor. “I was not looking for any kind of pat on the back, but it lets me know that what I’ve been doing has been recognized, and it makes me feel good about that.”
Brize, who lives in Savoy with his wife and son, was born and raised in the Chicago area but came to Champaign County to attend the University of Illinois.
He received his bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2006 and began work in the mental- health field, including positions with Crosspoint Human Services in Danville and the Pavilion in Champaign.
He was giving thought to going back to school for a master’s degree when the deputy opportunity “just kind of fell in my lap.”
“I feel like I’ve found my niche here. It encompasses everything I enjoy doing,” he said. “The mental-health aspect is big, being out there dealing with the public face to face.
“It’s just an all-around great profession that uses all my skill sets and talents,” he said, adding what he likes most is that “it’s never the same” from day to day.
Brize recently took on yet another learning curve. He left the patrol division, where he worked 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., to join the investigations division and has just finished his first month in plainclothes.
“I had to do some shopping,” he said, since detectives do not wear uniforms for their daily work.
He joined five other male detectives working on all kinds of cases.
Just last week, he was assigned to process evidence related to the murder of Steven Butler III, 14, whose body was found in a roadside ditch July 30 east of Urbana.
Brize is one of only two Black men, three women and one man of Egyptian descent on the law-enforcement side of the sheriff’s office.
“It’s an amazing environment here. I can’t say I have ever not felt included here. It’s very diverse, very open, the administration is great,” he said, urging other minorities not to be afraid to try law enforcement as a career.
The law-enforcement side of the sheriff’s office is considered fully functioning at 54 with the sheriff and his command staff. Down three members currently, Heuerman has three more coming in September.
“With everything going on, we do need other individuals that look like us,” Brize said.
He said outside of work, he loves basketball and CrossFit, a high-intensity strength and conditioning workout.
“Anything to get outside with the family,” he said.