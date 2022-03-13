URBANA — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an informational meeting Thursday for young people and their families who want to learn about law enforcement as a possible career.
Explorers is a hands-on program for students who have finished eighth grade and are not older than 20 who are interested in becoming a patrol deputy or correctional officer or work in some other capacity in the justice system.
Explorers familiarizes participants with the criminal-justice system through training, practical experiences, competition and other activities.
It is offered by the sheriff’s office through the Boy Scouts and promotes personal growth through character development, respect for rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism.
“This is an excellent opportunity for the sheriff’s office to engage youth in our community,” Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said. “This program will provide both mentorship and practical experiences to help the participants get an in-depth look at the criminal-justice field.”
The sheriff’s office has had Explorer posts in the past, but it’s been several years since the program has been offered.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at ILEAS, 1701 E. Main St., U. For more information, go to exploring.org/law-enforcement/.