URBANA — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Back to School BBQ” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Prairie Fields Park in Savoy.
In addition to free food and entertainment, deputies would like to provide school supplies to children and are asking for donations from the public to make that happen.
Donors are asked to drop off any of the following at the lobby of the sheriff’s office, 204 E. Main St., U, or at the Savoy Municipal Building, 611 N. Dunlap Ave., until Aug. 3:
- Backpacks
- Boxes of 12 colored pencils
- Boxes of 24 crayons
- No. 2 pencils
- Two-pocket folders
- Rulers
- Highlighters
- Composition notebooks
- Glue sticks