URBANA — Champaign County is set to receive two payments Friday that can be used for local efforts to help fight the opioid drug epidemic, according to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
The payments are coming as part of the nationwide settlements reached to resolve opioid-related lawsuits, to which Champaign County has been a party, she said.
The two payments on the way this week will total $143,253, with additional payments to be made to Champaign County over a period up to 18 years, Kloeppel said.
The county is unlikely to spend the settlement money this year, she said.
“This was very short notice,” she said.
There will be rules, yet to be issued, for specific uses of the money, but possible uses could be for the county’s drug court, a drug-sniffing dog and mental health care, Kloeppel said.
As a result of the nationwide settlements, the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, will pay a maximum $21 billion over 18 years, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson will pay a maximum of $5 billion over a maximum of nine years, Kloeppel said.
At least 85 percent of the payments must be used for abating the opioid epidemic, on such things as treatment, education and prevention.
What Champaign County’s future shares of the settlement money will be remains undetermined, Kloeppel said. A separate account has been established in the county treasurer’s office to receive and track the funds, she said.
For the 12 months ended in April 2021, there were about 100,306 drug-overdose deaths in the U.S., with about 75,673 of them attributed to opioid drugs, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.
Some examples of opioid drugs include heroin, prescription pain relievers such as oxycodone, hydrocodone and codeine, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.