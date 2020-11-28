URBANA — Newly elected Champaign County Circuit Clerk Susan McGrath has chosen another county employee to serve as her chief deputy.
Isak Griffiths has been working since late January for County Executive Darlene Kloeppel as a deputy director for administration.
She and McGrath both begin their new positions Tuesday.
Prior to working for Kloeppel, Griffiths was executive director of Champaign-based Courage Connection, an organization that helps victims of domestic violence, for five years. Before that, she worked as a leadership coach for seven years.
“She has information-technology skills in addition to personnel and budget knowledge,” McGrath said of her new deputy.
The transition for McGrath, a Democrat, should be easier for her than most, given that she has been a county employee for 15 years, working since 2005 as an assistant state’s attorney with a focus on obtaining child support from parents who haven’t paid.
McGrath was also a member of the Champaign County Board from 1978 to 1994, so she understands administrative structures and the county’s politics and procedures.
That she is already familiar with most county employees, knows her way around the courthouse and county buildings and is a lawyer all give her an advantage in her new job as keeper of court records.
“I don’t feel nervous. I’ve had so much to do that I haven’t had time,” said McGrath, who has been preparing to transfer her support cases to a new attorney.
McGrath said first up for her and Griffiths is to meet with the current administrative, non-union employees in the clerk’s office to make sure the work they are doing matches their job descriptions.
“I will look with an eye toward seeing what we need and what we can afford,” McGrath said.
She and Griffiths plan to meet immediately with recently re-elected Auditor George Danos to go over her new office’s revenues during the pandemic so they know how to budget for the foreseeable future.
“We know the county doesn’t have extra money,” she said.
In her new post, McGrath is expected to be paid about $93,700 a year plus benefits, while Griffiths is expected to earn about $85,000 plus benefits.