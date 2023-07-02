URBANA — Call it pandemic fallout, call it a surge in gun violence.
Whatever you want to call it, 39 people waiting to be tried for murder is unprecedented in Champaign County.
“It is unusually high, but we’re doing the best we can to get through them as quickly as we can,” said Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who’s spent the better part of three decades practicing law in the courthouse, first as a private attorney, then as public defender and now as a judge.
His fellow felony judge, Roger Webber, began his legal career in Champaign County in 1984 as an assistant public defender. While he hasn’t kept statistics, Webber is confident that 39 people awaiting trial for murder is probably a record.
Webber is one of the few people still working who recalls that in the 1980s, there were no jury trials during August.
Now-retired Judge Tom Difanis, who first crossed the Urbana courthouse threshold in December 1972 as an assistant state’s attorney, said that practice predated him and was intended to accommodate farmers during harvest.
“Then it kind of morphed into August as the month that everyone goes on vacation. (Judge Harold) Jensen was the presiding judge, and he decided we really can’t afford to take a month off. It was met with little or no opposition,” Difanis said of the practice that was discontinued in the early 1990s.
“We never had this many murder trials. It was bad if we had nine or 10 pending,” said Difanis, who was state’s attorney for 19 years and a judge for 25.
“We didn’t have kids shooting each other like the juveniles are now,” he observed.
Numbers game
Of the 39 people now charged with first-degree murder awaiting their day in court, three are women. The rest are males ranging in age from 14 to 70. Only one is being prosecuted as a juvenile.
The one thing the majority of those charged have in common is that they are accused of using a gun to kill their victim. A couple involve stabbings or bludgeonings.
The oldest of the pending murder cases was filed May 9, 2019, against Isaiah Cain, now 32, accused of fatally shooting Scott Roth, 21, of Champaign, four days earlier in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive, Champaign.
Cain has been in custody for two years and three months waiting to be tried.
The most recent of the murder cases was filed June 5 against Taneshia Brooks, 43, accused of fatally stabbing Vincent Taylor, 34, on June 4 in their shared home on East Bradley Avenue in Champaign.
The majority of the cases happened in 2021, probably the worst year on record for gun violence in Champaign County — 17 homicides in Champaign and 10 in Urbana.
Champaign police made five arrests in killings that happened in 2022; Urbana made eight.
In 2022, Champaign’s homicide total fell to nine and Urbana’s to three, but Rantoul, which had enjoyed no killings in a while, had four homicides that year.
However, Champaign had a whopping eight arrests in its nine cases that year. Urbana made four arrests in two of its three homicide cases. And Rantoul arrested four people in three of its four homicides.
Trying to plan
Recently, Rosenbaum met with Kristin Alferink, a lead prosecutor in the state’s attorney’s office who is carrying the bulk of the murder caseload, and Public Defender Lis Pollock to see about expediting the unresolved murder cases, especially the older ones.
“I have six or eight trials scheduled between now and October,” Rosenbaum said of the result of that meeting. But that number represents only a fraction of the 22 cases assigned to him. Webber has 16 murder cases assigned to him.
Who gets which cases is a function of the calendar. At the time a defendant is arraigned, cases are assigned to Rosenbaum’s courtroom one week and Webber’s the next.
Of course, the best-laid plans often get fouled up by circumstances beyond anyone’s control such as legitimate illness or the inability to find a key witness.
That happened in Cain’s case about two weeks ago. The trial was supposed to start June 20, but the state had a witness getting medical treatment and asked for its first continuance in the two years that he’s been in custody, which Rosenbaum granted over the defense attorney’s objection.
Cain, however, needed continuances earlier because his first attorney became a judge and his second left the practice of law. It took the third attorney a while to get up to speed.
Rosenbaum said in addition to keeping his own calendar as full as he can — he and Webber both hear jury trials two weeks a month — the two of them are working with six other judges to “create a jury fest.”
“In September and October, Webber and I are recruiting a number of other judges to help us, and we are trying as many cases as we can in those two months,” he said, adding he has and is willing to hear cases outside his jury term when his calendar and the jury pool allows.
As chief judge of the Sixth Circuit, Rosenbaum is required to spend some days each month in meetings for administrative matters.
Logistics, logistics, logistics
Sending cases to other judges sounds like a simple solution, unless the same prosecutor is assigned to a number of cases.
That’s the situation for Alferink, who because of her commanding courtroom presence — “I’m not nervous in the courtroom and I can easily adapt to most things that happen” — finds herself with about 20 of the pending murder cases.
With 22 years of experience as an attorney, the last five of them in Champaign County as a prosecutor, she has found her niche trying accused murderers, a multi-step process that requires great organizational skills and the ability to think fast.
“I generally don’t start preparing until it’s set for trial,” she said. “A lot of it is getting witnesses and exhibits in order. It takes a lot of organization, talking to witnesses, police, getting them prepped for testimony, getting videos edited, making sure we have the right foundation to get all the exhibits in.”
There’s also the collaboration with defense lawyers to see what evidence can come in through stipulations. Those are brief written statements that both sides agree a person would say on the witness stand if called to testify, sparing the person from making the trip to court and shortening the time of the trial.
Alferink gets great assistance from a court advocate in her office who handles making the arrangements for all civilian witnesses to show up when they are needed. Alferink handles getting the police there on time herself.
“It’s definitely not a one-person job,” she said. “In the mix of that, we have investigators and police getting people here who are not willing to be here.”
Depending on the case, preparing for a murder trial can take “several hundred hours.”
“Some cases are easier than others. Some of it has to do with how many witnesses, how many exhibits, how many people are going to be cooperative,” she said. “I understand the weaknesses in my cases and I don’t try to sugarcoat the weaknesses. Sometimes you have to get credibility with the jury and embrace the weaknesses.”
Since it’s her job to prove a person’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, it makes sense that she has the brunt of the work.
Pollock, a defense attorney for all of her 17 years of her career as an attorney, said representing an accused murderer requires “an extra level of diligence and trial preparation” given the potential life-changing consequences for a client.
“There tends to be significantly more evidence in these types of cases. That includes more witness interviews, more digital evidence, cellphone, social media. The digital evidence is a lot,” she said of what a jury in the 2020s is hearing versus one that sat even a decade ago did. “There is also significantly more forensic evidence including, but not limited to, ballistics, DNA, fingerprints and other forms of expertise we all need to be prepared for trial.”
Unlike lawyers in private practice, there is no meticulous tracking of how many hours are devoted to a certain client.
“I would probably estimate at least 100 hours of work, if not more,” she said. “With the volume of evidence and the stakes for the clients, you cannot leave any stone unturned.”
She said the length of time to prepare for a murder defense “depends on specific facts, but they are a massive time investment. This is the most important thing that public defenders do.”
When the public defender was getting hammered with cases that resulted from the killing sprees in 2021 and 2022, Pollock’s predecessor, Janie Miller-Jones, asked Rosenbaum to appoint private attorneys for a spell to make the office caseload more tolerable.
He did that for several months, but in January, a month after Pollock’s appointment as public defender, the office again began taking murder cases.
Pollock and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz are both reaching out to hire qualified people for vacancies in their offices. Pollock is down by three full-time attorneys, while Rietz needs four.