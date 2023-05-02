CHAMPAIGN — Employees will be recognized for their efforts, fallen officers will be honored and the public will be given a chance to tour the police station as Champaign Police Department observes National Police Week — marking the first time the department has opened its doors to the public since 2018.
“This exciting event gives a behind-the-scenes look at your police department, featuring tours, exhibits and demonstrations,” Police Chief Timothy Tyler said of the open house.
An awards ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 17 at police headquarters, 82 E. University Ave., C, and will honor the efforts of officers and civilian staff members who have performed exceptionally during the past year.
Awards will include announcement of Employee of the Year and Officer of the Year and recognizing commendations for officers who went beyond the call of duty in specific occasions.
The memorial ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. May 19 at West Side Park to honor law-enforcement officers from around the world who have died in the line of duty.
An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at the police station. There will be guided tours, historical displays and information on community safety programs.