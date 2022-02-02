CHAMPAIGN — Prospective candidates to become Champaign’s new police chief will get more time to apply.
The city announced Wednesday that it’s extended the application deadline for full consideration to Feb. 25, though applications will continue to be accepted until the position is filled.
Experienced police department leaders are being identified and actively recruited by the city’s executive recruitment firm Baker Tilly US.
“We gathered extensive input from residents, community stakeholders and police department employees regarding the ideal qualities for our next police chief,” City Manager Dorothy David said. “I owe it to everyone to find the right individual who possesses the level of leadership experience, education and commitment to public service that meets our expectations. Extending the recruitment allows us to make sure we’ve reached as many potential candidates as possible.”
The city launched a public engagement process to replace former Police Chief Anthony Cobb this past July and began the search last October, with an initial application review deadline of Nov. 24, 2021.
As of Dec. 9, 2021, the city reported having 33 applicants for the police chief job.
“This is an extremely competitive time to be searching for a police chief,” David said. “The initial number of applicants who met the preferred qualifications outlined in our recruitment profile was fewer than we had hoped. This is an important decision, and we must continue to dedicate the time to find the right leader to serve in this critically important role. Our community, the Champaign Police Department and our city organization deserve nothing less.”