CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating an armed robbery that happened just before midnight on Halloween at a Family Dollar store.
In a release, police said just before the store at at 1204 N. Market St. closed Saturday night, a man approached the register, displayed a handgun and demanded money.
The suspect, who left with an undisclosed amount of cash, was described as a White man wearing a blue surgical mask, a black jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, khaki pants and gray and white tennis shoes. Police said he may fled in a red sports utility vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Information may also be shared anonymously with Champaign County Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.