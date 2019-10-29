URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having guns when he was not allowed to has been sentenced to two years in prison.
William Z. Laws III, 20, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd to unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
A Champaign police report said an officer stopped a vehicle that Laws was driving for an alleged traffic violation on June 29 on Bradley Avenue near Willis Avenue. In the car, police found two loaded guns.
With prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance and attempted fleeing and eluding, Laws is not allowed to possess a weapon.