CHAMPAIGN — The leader of the Champaign Fire Department has been recognized by his peers as the career fire chief of the year.
Gary Ludwig, Champaign fire chief since November 2014, received the honor Wednesday from the International Association of Fire Chiefs at a conference in San Antonio.
For 26 years, the organization has chosen one career and one volunteer fire chief for their leadership, innovation, professional development, integrity, public service and contributions to the fire service.
“To say I am honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award is an understatement," Ludwig said. "However, I am under no illusion that there are many behind anyone receiving an award of this magnitude."
Prior to his service in Champaign, Ludwig worked for 10 years at the fire department in Memphis, Tenn.
He started his public-service career in emergency medical services in 1977 as a paramedic for the St. Louis Fire Department, leaving there in 2001 as chief paramedic. In Memphis, he was the deputy fire chief responsible for EMS and emergency management.
Ludwig has served for four years on the board of directors of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, including as its president in 2019-20.
His peers in that organization nominated him for the career-chief award and selected him from a field of 24 nominees.