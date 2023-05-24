CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department is inviting the public to an open house and ceremonial “push-in” of a new fire engine at Station 4, 2315 W. John St.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to the ceremony, there will be opportunities to see other fire department equipment, tour the sprinkler trailer and get information on fire prevention and safety.
The “push-in” is a practice dating back to the days of horse-drawn steamer fire engines, when neighbors and firefighters would wipe down the engine upon returning from a fire and push it back into the station, according to the fire department.
Those attending the ceremony will be asked to help wipe down the new engine and “push” it into the station.