CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department will ask the city to allow a batch of new firefighter recruits to go to Peoria Fire Academy for training starting next month.
Fire Chief Gary Ludwig hopes the maneuver will help his department retain top incoming talent and assuage overtime costs resulting from increased on-the-job injuries.
“It’d be killing several birds with one stone,” he said. “We’re hiring because we have a need, and getting the people from the top of our eligibility list by not waiting.”
Timeline issues are at play here as well. Incoming Champaign firefighters normally train at the Illinois Fire Service Institute in town, but with the fire department’s hiring list being approved just last month — and the institute’s spring session starting Monday — there’s not enough downtime to conduct background checks and enroll Champaign recruits, he said.
What Ludwig suggests: Instead of waiting for the fire institute's fall training session, send 11 recruits instead to the Peoria Fire Academy, a 12-week program that runs April 10 to June 30. Peoria’s fire academy also provides on-site lodging.
Peoria has offered a discount on tuition: $4,000 per firefighter compared to $5,100 at the fire institute in Champaign, Ludwig said. Lodging and meals will cost another $5,040 per person, making the total budget $99,400 for 11 fire recruits, with no more than $60,500 going to the city of Peoria.
In January, the city approved the fire department’s request to begin “surge” hiring, adding up to 12 firefighters above its typical staff allotment of 105.
Including recruits for the department’s five existing vacancies, the fire department hopes to bring 17 new firefighters on board in the next few months.
Of the 17 candidates selected by the department, six have already completed their firefighter certifications, meaning they could start taking shifts as soon as late April.
“We want to reduce overtime costs,” Ludwig said. “We find this cycle of working these people because other firefighters are injured, then they’re getting susceptible to injury.”
Pandemic absences kicked off a new cycle of fatigue and “across the board” injuries among his firefighters, Ludwig said, as more and more staff had to quarantine for COVID-19.
He expects department staff size to flatten back to normal in the next two years due to retirements.
“We’re essentially hiring them in advance,” Ludwig said of the 12 surge hires.
The 17 offers of employment are conditional until each candidate completes background checks, medical evaluation and psychological screenings. At completion of the fire academy, newly certified recruits will be able to take on shifts in July.
“This is a wonderful thing, and I think the council will see the value in this,” Ludwig said. “Some firefighters are going to be able to get off shift who have been away from their families for days in a row.”
The Champaign City Council will vote on the item at its Tuesday meeting.