CHAMPAIGN — Officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire early Friday morning that left a firefighter injured.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said crews were called at 1:10 a.m. to a two-story apartment building in the 800 block of West Church Street. He said a neighbor reported the blaze.
Smith said firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames in a second-floor apartment. The fire started in the living room of that unit, he said, but there was no word on a cause.
He said one firefighter was treated on scene and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Smith said the resident of the apartment, who will have to find somewhere else to stay, was not home at the time of the fire.
A dollar damage estimate was not available.