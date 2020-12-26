WATSEKA — A Champaign firefighter and his wife were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Iroquois County.
The Champaign Fire Department announced the death of Dominic Smith, 55, of Woodland and his wife, Kimberly, 60, on its Facebook page and via Twitter late Saturday afternoon.
A release from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at a rural intersection about 5 miles southwest of Watseka and about 5 miles due west of Woodland, where the couple lived. An exact time of the crash was not given.
Also injured were the driver and passenger of the car that collided with the Smiths' vehicle.
Blake Martell, 18, of Watseka, and his 17-year-old passenger were both airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said Martell was driving south on County Road 1500 E when he disobeyed a stop sign at 1400 N and collided with the Smiths, who were headed east.
All four of the victims were ejected from their respective vehicles, which came to rest in a field on the southeast corner of the intersection, the sheriff’s release said.
Mr. and Mrs. Smith were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Champaign Fire Department said Mr. Smith had served for 16 years as a firefighter. He was assigned to Station 6 at 3911 Windsor Road in southwest Champaign.
He was also an Army veteran.